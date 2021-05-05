Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

    5 May 2021, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dosasyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy for the past 4 months, prospects for the global economic development amid the third COVID-19 wave, inflation growth and inflation expectations in the world.

    Dossayev also reported on the country’s annual inflation in April this year, forward estimates of the balance of payments for the first quarter of 2021, National Fund assets management results for the past 4 months.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy
