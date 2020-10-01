Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

Dossayev reported on the preliminary results of implementation of the monetary policy for the last 9 months, the state of gold and foreign currency reserves of the National Bank and National Fund assets.

He also reported on execution of anti-crisis initiatives funded by the National Bank. He also represented the country's economic development forecast till the end of 2020 and 2021.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave certain tasks to the Chairman of the National Bank.



