    Kazakh President receives National Bank chairman

    2 October 2019, 20:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    Mr. Tokayev was informed about the activities of the National Bank and the state of the country's financial market over the past 9 months.

    In addition, Dossayev reported on the measures to maintain inflation within the target corridor and ensure high-quality growth in business loans.

    In addition, the President was provided with information on the implementation of soft loan programs and independent assessment of the quality of second-tier banks’ assets.

    Kazakh President instructed the NB Chairman to ensure efficient operation of the country's financial sector.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Banks National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
