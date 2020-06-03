Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Mangistau rgn Governor

    3 June 2020, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mangistau region Governor Serikbay Trumov.

    The latter reported on the socioeconomic situation in the region, measures taken to fight against coronavirus, and realization of the Zhanaozen development complex plan, the Akorda press service reports.

    He informed of the region's economic diversification, development of the processing industry, transport and logistics industry and tourism, agriculture microlending measures.

    Following the talks the Head of State gave certain tasks to the Governor, including strengthening of the region’s industrial and investment potential, realization of tourism projects and battle against coronavirus.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region
