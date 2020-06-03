Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Mangistau rgn Governor

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 June 2020, 18:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mangistau region Governor Serikbay Trumov.

The latter reported on the socioeconomic situation in the region, measures taken to fight against coronavirus, and realization of the Zhanaozen development complex plan, the Akorda press service reports.

He informed of the region's economic diversification, development of the processing industry, transport and logistics industry and tourism, agriculture microlending measures.

Following the talks the Head of State gave certain tasks to the Governor, including strengthening of the region’s industrial and investment potential, realization of tourism projects and battle against coronavirus.


President of Kazakhstan    Mangistau region  
