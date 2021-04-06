Kazakh President receives locally produced Sputnik V vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine made at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Today, the Head of State has received the Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant. He was doing fine after the inoculation. There were no adverse effects,» reads the Facebook account.

The Kazakh President is certain that only through vaccinating and achieving herd immunity the COVID-19 virus could be beat, thus, remove all restrictions, and return to normal.

He has urged the public to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect ourselves and close ones.

Earlier the President instructed the Government and local executive bodies to provide supplies of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad, establish local COVID-19 vaccine production as well as to ensure that the vaccines are given.



