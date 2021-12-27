Kazakh President receives Labor Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities in 2021 and execution of the tasks outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address. Starting from 2022 the minimum wage as well as the salaries of 591,000 public servants will rise .

The minister also told the President about the measures taken to decrease unemployment rates. Today inflation rate stands at 4.9%. He also focused on employment centres digitalization.

Shapkenov reported on four priority directions for the period ahead, including development of the Social Code, draft migration policy concept for 2022-20216, draft law on professional expertise and modernization of the pension system.



