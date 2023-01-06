Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

6 January 2023, 15:10
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the Ministry’s work in 2022 and plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed on the taken measures for crime prevention, enabling to significantly reduce the number of murders in the country. The work on revealing thefts and cattle rustling was enhanced as well.

According to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, 24 leaders and 114 members of organized crime groupings were detained thanks to changed approaches to prevention of organized crime with a focus on eliminating the causes and conditions for their existence and sources of finance.

The Head of State informed on the measures adopted to fight cybercrime. Within the realization of comprehensive measures to combat internet fraud cell phone companies blocked 5.5mln calls from fake numbers. The interior ministry liquidated six organized crime groups and took down 165 websites connected to fraud.

In addition, the ministry jointly with other law enforcement and special bodies identified 2,781 drug crimes, over 15 tons of drugs were withdrawn from illegal trafficking, 70 drug labs were eliminated, and 1,990 drug selling sites were blocked.

Following the meeting, the President noted the priority of the realization of measures to prevent and respond promptly to any form of domestic violence, internet fraud, as well as crimes in rural areas.

The Head of State instructed to adopt organizational and legislative steps in this direction. He also gave a number of tasks to the minister to ensure road safety and law and order in the country

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
Теги:
Read also
Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November
News Partner
Popular
1 Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
2 202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
3 President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
4 Republican McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker on historic 15th vote
5 China updates COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment protocol

News