    Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

    29 September 2022, 19:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was briefed about the measures taken on prevention of offences, detection of crimes, investigative units’ work organization, fight against organized crime, strengthening discipline and justice among personnel.

    Tokayev was reported about the implementation of his tasks announced in his state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, the fight against Internet fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime was reinforced. Greater attention is placed on prevention of domestic offences.

    Akhmetzhanov also spoke of the measures taken by the internal affairs bodies due to the arrival of Russian national in the country.

    The Head of State was also informed about the work the Internal Affairs Ministry does on red tape reduction, digitalization and automatization of work procedures, as well as optimization of internal processes.

    Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at further increasing the rule of law, public safety in the country as well as carrying out effective migration control.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

