Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
29 September 2022, 19:35

Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President was briefed about the measures taken on prevention of offences, detection of crimes, investigative units’ work organization, fight against organized crime, strengthening discipline and justice among personnel.

Tokayev was reported about the implementation of his tasks announced in his state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, the fight against Internet fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime was reinforced. Greater attention is placed on prevention of domestic offences.

Akhmetzhanov also spoke of the measures taken by the internal affairs bodies due to the arrival of Russian national in the country.

The Head of State was also informed about the work the Internal Affairs Ministry does on red tape reduction, digitalization and automatization of work procedures, as well as optimization of internal processes.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at further increasing the rule of law, public safety in the country as well as carrying out effective migration control.


Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Read also
Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

News

Archive