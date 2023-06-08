Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

    8 June 2023, 10:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh President greeting Kristalina Georgieva expressed gratitude for 30 years of fruitful cooperation with the IMF.

    During the meeting, Kristalina Georgieva told the President about the IMF’s plans in Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh President greeting Kristalina Georgieva expressed gratitude for 30 years of fruitful cooperation with the IMF.

    During the meeting, Kristalina Georgieva told the President about the IMF’s plans in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State hailed the IMF’s initiative to open the Regional Capacity Development Centre in Almaty expressing confidence that it would make a great contribution to ensuring stability of the financial systems in Kazakhstan and Central Asia at large.

    In her turn, Ms. Georgieva thanked the President for an invitation to attend the Astana International Forum.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Economy Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy