    Kazakh President receives Head of the Republic of Sakha

    24 January 2023, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev to debate trade and economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian, and digitalization cooperation issues, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening trade relations between the two nations. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Sakha for the countries share deep historical roots and close cultural and humanitarian ties.

    In his turn, Aysen Nikolayev said that the Republic of Sakha is interested in cooperation in spheres such as digital technologies, creative industry, and cinematography.



    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

