    Kazakh President receives Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

    8 December 2021, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, the Akorda press service informs.

    The parties debated pressing issues of bilateral strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. They paid great attention to certain actions to promote trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    The Kazakh President noted that for the past 9 months the sales between the countries grew by 9% to hit USD 680 mln. He stressed the need to speed up work using all existing potential of cooperation.

    In his turn, Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a meeting and conveyed the best wishes on behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan. He also congratulated the President and people of Kazakhstan on the forthcoming 30th anniversary of independence.

    In a conclusion the Kazakh President confirmed readiness to render support and develop mutual beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and conveyed greetings to President Sadyr Zhaparov.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

