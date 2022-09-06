Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives German economic delegation

    6 September 2022, 12:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the German economic delegation to debate trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State highlighted the country’s interest in deepening partnerships in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, education, science, and technical manpower training. The Government prepared a pool of 800 promising investment projects. Besides, the President noted that Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for attracting German investments in the country.

    As stated there, over 600 companies with participation of German capital work in Kazakhstan. «Germany is the most important partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. There is significant potential for both boosting trade and increasing investments,» the Head of State said.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan Economy
