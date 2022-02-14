Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 February 2022, 15:20
Kazakh President receives Financial Monitoring Agency head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan Zhanat Elimanov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the progress of the execution of the President’s tasks. He said that jointly with the concerned bodies the Agency strengthened control over illicit currency outflow. Violations worth over USD 5 mln were detected. Besides, 8 criminal and 24 administrative cases were launched for illegal import of goods for the past three week over Kazakhstan-China border.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks and charged to further fight against shadow economy.


