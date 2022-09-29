Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives FIDE President

    29 September 2022, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. Opening the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on his reelection as the FIDE President, the Akorda press service reports.

    Arkady Dvorkovich told the President about holding the 1st stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix which brought together 12 strongest female chess players in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted such events make a great contribution to the development of chess in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State said there are more than 7,000 chess sections in Kazakhstan and their number should double at least. More than 200,000 people are engaged in chess so far. The chess development roadmap was developed, it is planned to launch the Chess at school large-scale project.

    In his turn, Arkady Dvorkovich expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal support and promotion of chess in Kazakhstan and declared FIDE’s readiness to share successful international practices for introducing chess into school curricula.

    The sides shared views on long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIDE and discussed prospects for holding large international tournaments in Kazakhstan.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events