Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh President receives FIDE President
29 September 2022, 13:11

Kazakh President receives FIDE President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. Opening the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated him on his reelection as the FIDE President, the Akorda press service reports.

Arkady Dvorkovich told the President about holding the 1st stage of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix which brought together 12 strongest female chess players in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted such events make a great contribution to the development of chess in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State said there are more than 7,000 chess sections in Kazakhstan and their number should double at least. More than 200,000 people are engaged in chess so far. The chess development roadmap was developed, it is planned to launch the Chess at school large-scale project.

In his turn, Arkady Dvorkovich expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal support and promotion of chess in Kazakhstan and declared FIDE’s readiness to share successful international practices for introducing chess into school curricula.

The sides shared views on long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIDE and discussed prospects for holding large international tournaments in Kazakhstan.

Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Read also
Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynuly celebrated in Ulaanbaatar
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

News

Archive