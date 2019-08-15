Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia

    15 August 2019, 19:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian, Kazinform reports.

    PresidentTokayev revealed in a tweet that he had met with EU Special Representative forCentral Asia Peter Burian on Thursday and that the sides had discussed furtherprospects of cooperation in the context of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia.

    According to theKazakh President, the new EU leadership reiterated its interest instrengthening strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

