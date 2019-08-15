Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 August 2019, 19:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev revealed in a tweet that he had met with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on Thursday and that the sides had discussed further prospects of cooperation in the context of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia.

According to the Kazakh President, the new EU leadership reiterated its interest in strengthening strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

