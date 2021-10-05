Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives EU delegation

    5 October 2021, 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting debated were the state and prospects for cooperation as part of expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Besides, they discussed regional security issues.

    The Kazakh President told the delegation about the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and humanitarian assistance measures to Afghanistan.

    Gilmore highly appreciated Kazakhstan-EU political and trade-economic cooperation and highlighted timeliness and significance of maintaining contacts for further widening of partnership. The EU Special Representative expressed opinion that the forthcoming visit of the Kazakh President to Brussels will become an important page in the development of bilateral ties.

    Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, will represent Brussels at the Central Asia-European Union Civil Forum to be held in Almaty.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA