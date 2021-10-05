Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives EU delegation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 October 2021, 14:09
Kazakh President receives EU delegation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting debated were the state and prospects for cooperation as part of expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Besides, they discussed regional security issues.

The Kazakh President told the delegation about the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and humanitarian assistance measures to Afghanistan.

Gilmore highly appreciated Kazakhstan-EU political and trade-economic cooperation and highlighted timeliness and significance of maintaining contacts for further widening of partnership. The EU Special Representative expressed opinion that the forthcoming visit of the Kazakh President to Brussels will become an important page in the development of bilateral ties.

Eamon Gilmore, the EU Special Representative for Human Rights, and Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, will represent Brussels at the Central Asia-European Union Civil Forum to be held in Almaty.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   President of Kazakhstan   
