Kazakh President receives Eimear Bonner, Tengizchevroil’s General Director

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2020, 16:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Eimear Bonner, General Director at Tengizchevroil, who reported on the company’s efforts to curb coronavirus spread at the production sites and Tengiz oilfield, the Akorda press service informs.

The parties debated fulfillment of a number of investment projects in the hydrocarbon sector and company’s expected development next 3-4 years. The Head of State stressed the importance of providing the share of Kazakhstani content in development of Tengizchevroil’s projects.

In a conclusion the President expressed gratitude to Eimear Bonner for her contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector and efficient TCO management.


