Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2022, 13:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, who reported on the main results of the Ministry's work for the first quarter of 2022 and plans for the coming period, the Akorda press service reports.

In particular, the Minister told about the measures taken to improve the country’s ecological situation, the implementation of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project, and environmental management regional roadmaps. Besides, he reported on the present situation in the geological industry and the development of the National Geological Service.

The Minister also focused on the water infrastructure, growing season, development of the new Water Code, forestry and fauna issues.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks to solve ecological problems, improve water infrastructure and development of the geological industry.


