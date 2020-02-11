Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister

    11 February 2020, 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the progress of realization of the President’s tasks on the key areas of the Ministry’s activity. In particular, the Minister focused on the development of the country’s Ecological Code. As stated there, the draft code was submitted to the Parliament.

    The Minister also briefed on the development of new state programs on water resources management and geological exploration.

    The Head of State noted the importance of attracting foreign investors in the country’s exploration works.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

