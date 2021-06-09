Kazakh President receives Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, who reported on the attraction of investments from Germany, achieving dynamic business cooperation between the two states, realization of joint projects in directions important for Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

There is a governmental working group in Kazakhstan ehich holds regular meetings for further development of promising directions and projects.

Sklyar reported on complex activities aimed at development of machine building in Kazakhstan. There are more than 3,000 machine building enterprises in the country, 119,000 people work there. To boost the sector the Government takes support measures to raise the competitive strength of domestic factories, preserve volume and provide further production growth.

Following the meeting the President stressed the need to continue the work and set certain tasks.



