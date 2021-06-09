Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives Deputy PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2021, 17:00
Kazakh President receives Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, who reported on the attraction of investments from Germany, achieving dynamic business cooperation between the two states, realization of joint projects in directions important for Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

There is a governmental working group in Kazakhstan ehich holds regular meetings for further development of promising directions and projects.

Sklyar reported on complex activities aimed at development of machine building in Kazakhstan. There are more than 3,000 machine building enterprises in the country, 119,000 people work there. To boost the sector the Government takes support measures to raise the competitive strength of domestic factories, preserve volume and provide further production growth.

Following the meeting the President stressed the need to continue the work and set certain tasks.


President of Kazakhstan    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan