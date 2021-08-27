Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd

    27 August 2021, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State congratulated Robert Floyd of Australia on his election as the next Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization and noted that CTBTO’s activities are of great importance for Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is committed for close cooperation with CTBTO and will remain its close and reliable partner. The President stressed that Robert Floyd is paying a visit on the eve of the landmark date not only for Kazakhstan but also for the entire world, the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

    In his turn, Floyd expressed gratitude for a warm welcome. He shared his impressions after visiting the territory of the former Semipalatinsk testing ground and the National Nuclear Centre in Kurchatov, and told the President about the key priorities of his work, as well as promotion of the CTBTO Youth Group activities.

    In conclusion the parties expressed readiness for close cooperation in promoting anti-nuclear initiates of Kazakhstan and joint agenda within the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Nuclear disarmament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023