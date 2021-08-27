Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2021, 14:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State congratulated Robert Floyd of Australia on his election as the next Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization and noted that CTBTO’s activities are of great importance for Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is committed for close cooperation with CTBTO and will remain its close and reliable partner. The President stressed that Robert Floyd is paying a visit on the eve of the landmark date not only for Kazakhstan but also for the entire world, the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

photo

In his turn, Floyd expressed gratitude for a warm welcome. He shared his impressions after visiting the territory of the former Semipalatinsk testing ground and the National Nuclear Centre in Kurchatov, and told the President about the key priorities of his work, as well as promotion of the CTBTO Youth Group activities.

photo

In conclusion the parties expressed readiness for close cooperation in promoting anti-nuclear initiates of Kazakhstan and joint agenda within the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

photo

photo


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Nuclear disarmament  
