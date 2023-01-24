Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ambassadors of four countries presented their credentials to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a special ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Presenting their credentials at the ceremony were Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Ewa Ulrika Polano, Ambassador of Georgia Nikoloz Laliashvili, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Republic of Kazakhstan U Lwin Oo, and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan Dr Kypros Giorgallis.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the foreign ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic mission in our country, wishing them success in further activities to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening friendly and mutually profitable relations.

The Head of State went on to pledge full support from the Kazakh government in helping them to carry out their honorable mission in our country.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the ambassadors success, conveying the best wishes and greetings to heads of their states.





Photo: Akorda press service