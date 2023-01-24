Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

24 January 2023, 17:54
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ambassadors of four countries presented their credentials to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a special ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Presenting their credentials at the ceremony were Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Ewa Ulrika Polano, Ambassador of Georgia Nikoloz Laliashvili, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Republic of Kazakhstan U Lwin Oo, and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Kazakhstan Dr Kypros Giorgallis.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the foreign ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic mission in our country, wishing them success in further activities to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening friendly and mutually profitable relations.

The Head of State went on to pledge full support from the Kazakh government in helping them to carry out their honorable mission in our country.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the ambassadors success, conveying the best wishes and greetings to heads of their states.


Photo: Akorda press service

Related news
President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators
Kazakh President receives Head of the Republic of Sakha
Kazakhstan and Estonia intend to strengthen transport cooperation
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov, Sakha Republic Head Aysen Nikolayev meet
National report on entrepreneurial activity presented to Kazakh President
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with China on rescue of civil aircrafts
5 senators representing People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan appointed
Tokayev issues decree naming 5 senators
President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators
Kazakhstan, UN to sign projects in agriculture
Kazakhstan-ECO trade turnover increases in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE
2 UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues
3 Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
4 Binary outburst of choreographic art in Astana Ballet
5 Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea

News