Kazakh President receives co-chairman of Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, the co-Chairman of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Greeting the diplomat the Head of State highly appreciated the level of Kazakh-French relations expressing confidence that his first visit to Kazakhstan would give a new impetus to a strategic partnership in all spheres.

During the talks, the sides debated the development of agreements achieved following the visit of the Kazakh President to France, including in trade and economic, investment sectors.

The Head of State expressed readiness to provide all necessary conditions for the wider presence of French business in Kazakhstan, especially in the petrochemical industry, green energy, aviation and manufacturing industry, transport and logistics.

In his turn, Olivier Becht thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and highlighted the dynamic development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.

The parties also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international agenda.



