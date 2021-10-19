Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives CICA Secretariat executive director

    19 October 2021, 19:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CICA Secretariat executive director Kairat Sarybai, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the progress of realization of the President’s initiatives to create the Council of Sages and transformation of the CICA analytical centers forum into a standing advisory platform.

    He also said that 50 events aimed at confidence building and strengthening cooperation in the Asian continent within the CICA were held.

    Sarybai also briefed on the main outcomes of the meeting of CICA FMs held recently and shared plans for preparations for the VI CICA Summit in Nur-Sultan in 2022.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CICA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region