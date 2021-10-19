Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives CICA Secretariat executive director

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 October 2021, 19:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CICA Secretariat executive director Kairat Sarybai, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the progress of realization of the President’s initiatives to create the Council of Sages and transformation of the CICA analytical centers forum into a standing advisory platform.

He also said that 50 events aimed at confidence building and strengthening cooperation in the Asian continent within the CICA were held.

Sarybai also briefed on the main outcomes of the meeting of CICA FMs held recently and shared plans for preparations for the VI CICA Summit in Nur-Sultan in 2022.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    CICA  
