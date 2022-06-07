Kazakh President receives China's State Councilor, Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received State Councilor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi of China, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the conversation, they discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Chinese long-term comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Highly praising the level of strategic partnership achieved over 30 years, the Head of State stressed the continued interest in deepening bilateral comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

President Tokayev expressed confidence that the reciprocal state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan scheduled for autumn 2022 will give a new powerful impetus to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.

«This year marks a very important and significant event - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakh-Chinese diplomatic relations, as well as the anniversary of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. I hope that the upcoming high-level talks will open a bright new page in the annals of our strategic partnership,» the President noted.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan supports President Xi Jinping's initiatives in the sphere of global security and development. Their implementation will mitigate the acute shortage of security and trust in international relations and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Wang Yi conveyed to President Tokayev the words of greetings and congratulations of Chinese President Xi on the successful holding of the nationwide referendum.

«The results of the referendum indicate that the measures taken under your leadership to comprehensively modernize the state enjoy the broad support of citizens. This is extremely important for the construction of a New Kazakhstan and creates a solid foundation for the future development of the country,» the member of the State Councilor said.

Chinese Foreign Minister noted that the bilateral relations between China and Kazakhstan demonstrate great vitality thanks to the two countries’ wise leadership.

«President Xi Jinping greatly values personal friendship and trusting relations with you. The initiative to build a New Kazakhstan demonstrates your wisdom and determination. We fully support you and wish you successful implementation of the task,» Wang Yi said.

During the meeting, President Tokayev and Minister Wang exchanged views the regional and global agenda. They reaffirmed mutual desire to continue cooperation in the international arena, including through the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



