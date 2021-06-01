Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Chairman of Supreme Court

    1 June 2021, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed of the ongoing reforms of domestic justice system.

    Zhakip Assanov reported to the President on legal and social consequences of the amendments made to the Constitution Law «On court system and status of judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

    The Chairman of the Supreme Court went on to add that the new Civil Procedural and Administrative Procedural Codes will have positive impact on the development of business and investment climate in the country. He stressed that the amendments are aimed at ensuring stable and unified judicial practice.

    Following results of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the importance of introducing effective mechanisms of ensuring independence of justice, among other things based on the best international practices.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

