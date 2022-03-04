Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Chairman of Anticorruption Agency

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 March 2022, 16:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Kazakh Anticorruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, the Akorda press service reports.

Bektenov reported on the results of the Agency’s activities this year and the progress of investigation of high-profile criminal cases.

For the past two months 240 people, including 140 heads of republican and regional bodies were caught out in corruption. Out of which was one first vice minister, one mayor of the city and 11 heads of regional agencies.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of tasks aimed at efficient realization of the anticorruption policy concept and ensuring inevitability of punishment for corruption.


