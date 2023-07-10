Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Astana Civil Service Hub Steering Committee chair

    10 July 2023, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov to discuss the current trends and civil service development prospects, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The sides exchanged views on further consolidation of the society, in particular, the importance of the formation of such values as compliance with the law, maintenance of order, professional behavior, and raising the role of a worker.

    Baimenov told the President about the work of the World Togyzkumalak Federation. The Head of State stressed the need to further promote the national game in Kazakhstan and abroad. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized holding the World Nomad Games at the highest level next year in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan
