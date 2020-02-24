Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Air Astana President

    24 February 2020, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Air Astana President Peter Foster, the Akorda press service reports.

    Peter Foster told the President about the current state and plans for further development of the national air carrier, an increase of domestic air travels, the opening of new destinations overseas and measures to reduce airfares.

    He also briefed on the plans to acquire Boeing 787 until 2023.

    The Head of State highlighted further development of the Open Skies regime and launching of new routes abroad, in particular, Singapore, New York and other large cities of the world.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

