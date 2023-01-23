Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO

23 January 2023, 15:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Peter Foster, the Air Astana President & CEO, who reported on the air carrier’s financial and operating data, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the company’s plans for 2023-2027. As stated there, Air Astana plans to expand its fleet. The company is expected to acquire the new Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2025. Besides, Peter Foster told about the FlyArystan lowcoster prospects and IPO preparations in 2024.

The Head of State positively assessed the company’s activities and supported its development strategy to expand its fleet and destinations.

Photo: akorda.kz


