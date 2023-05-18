Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives AIIB President

    18 May 2023, 15:27

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM The Head of State met with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun, to discuss further plans for the development of the Bank's activities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank noting that Kazakhstan was one of the first to support China’s initiative to build it in 2015. Over the past years, Kazakhstan developed green energy projects and projects to fight against COVID impacts with the support of the Bank.

    The sides debated opportunities to fund large infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

