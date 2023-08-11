Kazakh President receives Advisor Suma Chakrabarti

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State thanked Sir Suma Chakrabarti for his fruitful work as an Adviser on economic development, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciated the contribution of Suma Chakrabarti in improving Kazakhstan’s investment policy.

The President noted that suggestions Suma Chakrabarti voiced at the sitting of the Supreme Council for Reforms found support in several policy papers.

In his turn, Suma Chakrabarti expressed gratitude to the Head of State for high confidence.