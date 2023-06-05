Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives actress Samal Yeslyamova

    5 June 2023, 18:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an honored worker of arts of Kazakhstan, actress, Samal Yeslyamova, to debate pressing issues of the development of the country’s theatrical art and cinematography, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State said theatre and cinema play an important role in the spiritual development of society. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted it is essential to focus on promoting Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, nurturing patriotism, and promulgating spiritual and moral values while making films.

    In her turn, Samal Yeslyamova shared her creative plans and voiced a set of proposals concerning the development of Kazakhstan’s art.

    Following the meeting, the President thanked the actress for the promotion of the national culture wishing her further success.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
