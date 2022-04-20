Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

Kazakh President ratifies Convention on part-time work

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2022, 18:03
Kazakh President ratifies Convention on part-time work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Convention on part-time work (Convention 175), Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.

Notably, on March 31 deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the law on ratification of the Convention on part-time work (Convention 175). The Convention provides for the protection of the rights and interests of workers involved in part-time work, including the right for holding collective talks, labor safety and protection, protection of rights of mothers, provision of a paid annual leave, and the rights of full-time workers.

The Convention’s ratification will ensure the further implementation of international standards in establishing part-time work and confirm Kazakhstan’s commitment to follow and implement the international norms in this field.


Laws, decrees, orders   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi