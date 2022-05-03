Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President ratifies Agreement on Turkic Academy

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 May 2022, 19:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh Government and the Turkic Academy on the terms and procedure for placement of the Turkic Academy, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.

Earlier it was reported that the Senate Deputies adopted the law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Kazakh Government and the Turkic Academy on the terms and procedure for placement of the Turkic Academy.

The document provides for the regulation of the procedure of interaction between the Kazakh Government and the Turkic Academy. The Agreement lays down the status, privileges, immunity, legal identity, legal capacity, real estate usage, and legal status of the personnel of the Turkic Academy during its activity in Kazakhstan.


President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders   Kazakhstan  
