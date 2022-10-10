Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting
10 October 2022, 20:52

Kazakh President, Qatari Emir to hold meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are to meet as part of the latter’s visit to Kazakhstan on October 12, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the two are expected to exchange views on the current regional and international issues, discuss prospects of bilateral investment and trade and economic cooperation.

As part of the visit, an investment forum with the participation of the two countries’ major companies is to take place.

The Qatari Emir is also to join the 6th CICA Summit.


Photo: akorda.kz




