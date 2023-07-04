Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh President proposes to launch SCO sacred sites project

    4 July 2023, 16:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested launching the SCO sacred sites project to promote tourism and rich spiritual heritage of the member states, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    While speaking at the session of the SCO Council of Heads of State on Tuesday, the Kazakh President said tourism is one of the tools to bring countries and peoples together.

    Since the SCO space covers 45 per cent of the global population and happens to be a huge tourist market, President Tokayev believes it is crucial to take steps to unlock the untapped potential of the SCO tourism sphere.

    For instance, Kazakhstan has already offered the visa-free regime to citizens of India, Iran and China and expects it will facilitate development of mutual tourism between the countries.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also suggested declaring Almaty as the tourism and cultural capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the period of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. Kazakhstan, according to the President, is ready to promote the rich spiritual heritage of the SCO. In this connection, the Head of State proposed to launch a project dedicated to the SCO sacred sites, like the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture SCO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste