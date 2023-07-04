Kazakh President proposes to launch SCO sacred sites project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested launching the SCO sacred sites project to promote tourism and rich spiritual heritage of the member states, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

While speaking at the session of the SCO Council of Heads of State on Tuesday, the Kazakh President said tourism is one of the tools to bring countries and peoples together.

Since the SCO space covers 45 per cent of the global population and happens to be a huge tourist market, President Tokayev believes it is crucial to take steps to unlock the untapped potential of the SCO tourism sphere.

For instance, Kazakhstan has already offered the visa-free regime to citizens of India, Iran and China and expects it will facilitate development of mutual tourism between the countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also suggested declaring Almaty as the tourism and cultural capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the period of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. Kazakhstan, according to the President, is ready to promote the rich spiritual heritage of the SCO. In this connection, the Head of State proposed to launch a project dedicated to the SCO sacred sites, like the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Kazakhstan.