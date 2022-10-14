14 October 2022, 17:55

Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance to improve the mechanism for economic cooperation between Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is highly important to maintain the established trade and economic ties in the current realities. To this end, it is proposed to develop and adopt a new model of economic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Russia is proposed,» said Kazakh President during the «CA-Russia» Summit.

According to the Head of State a special emphasis should be placed on measures to support small- and medium-sized businesses, launch joint projects in energy, industry, transport and logistics sphere and agriculture.

«At the same time, it is significant to eliminate trade barriers and prevent protectionist measures. It is necessary to step up efforts to develop international trade. It is appropriate to focus on the improvement of the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature,» added the President.