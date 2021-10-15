Go to the main site
    Kazakh President proposes to develop industrial complexes development program

    15 October 2021, 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed CIS member states to develop a new industrial complexes development program, Kazinform reports.

    «It is essential to pay attention to expanding industrial cooperation between the CIS countries, including joint enterprises, ensuring production cohesion and efficient cooperation between economic entities. To this end we suggested developing a new industrial complexes development program at least by 2025 with certain mechanisms and support tools,» the Head of State told the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    As the President noted, signing of a Trade in Services Agreement will give extra opportunities for strengthening trade and investment activities. It is also essential to speed up the process of coordination of this important document.

    As earlier reported, the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is being held via a videoconferencing under the chairmanship of Belarus.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CIS Economy Politics
