Kazakh President proposes to create Center of modern technoparks of Turkic Organization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish a Center of Modern Technoparks of the Turkic Organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh President named the rise in urban population of the Turkic-speaking countries as a crucial challenge that needs to be addressed. It was noted that according to the UN forecast the share of global urban population will reach 68% causing a need for improving the quality of services in cities.

«The global pandemic demonstrated that many services can be rendered remotely. Kazakhstan implements the «Smart city» system and runs successfully a number of projects. Thanks to this, the number of deaths caused by road accidents has dropped by 60%. There has been a 70% decline in crimes in public places. Tax revenues have risen by several times. The national project «Technological breakthrough through digitalization, science, and innovations» aiming at introducing advanced technology in urban management was adopted in the country. Our countries need to strengthen cooperation between IT companies within the «Smart city» projects,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State also stated the importance for creating favorable conditions to develop innovations and startups.

«I propose to create Center of modern technoparks of the Turkic Organization. I suggest holding a special forum of young IT specialists at the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups which houses over 560 companies, including 55 foreign ones, next year. Over the past two and a half years, startups earned over $375mln and attracted $132mln. Astana Hub has a simplified visa regime, where companies are exempt from taxes,» said the Kazakh President.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day visit to take part in the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States.